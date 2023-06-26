InMode Ltd. (INMD) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, INMD stock has gone down by -2.34%, with a monthly gain of 5.33% and a quarterly surge of 18.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for InMode Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.35% for INMD’s stock, with a 5.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) is above average at 17.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for INMD is 69.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INMD on June 26, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

INMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) has decreased by -1.53 when compared to last closing price of 36.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INMD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INMD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

INMD Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.61. In addition, InMode Ltd. saw 0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Equity return is now at value 32.30, with 28.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, InMode Ltd. (INMD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.