Infosys Limited (INFY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INFY is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INFY is $17.98, which is $2.85 above the current price. The public float for INFY is 3.56B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INFY on June 26, 2023 was 11.45M shares.

INFY) stock’s latest price update

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY)’s stock price has plunge by -1.75relation to previous closing price of 15.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INFY’s Market Performance

INFY’s stock has fallen by -2.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.12% and a quarterly drop of -10.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Infosys Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.97% for INFY stock, with a simple moving average of -13.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INFY stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for INFY by listing it as a “Negative.” The predicted price for INFY in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $13 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2023.

INFY Trading at -1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INFY fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.65. In addition, Infosys Limited saw -15.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+26.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infosys Limited stands at +16.42. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 19.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Infosys Limited (INFY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.