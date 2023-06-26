Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is $3.00, which is $2.11 above the current market price. The public float for HYZN is 86.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HYZN on June 26, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.61 in comparison to its previous close of 0.91, however, the company has experienced a 20.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HYZN’s Market Performance

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has seen a 20.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 42.98% gain in the past month and a -10.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.51% for HYZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.07% for HYZN’s stock, with a -35.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HYZN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HYZN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

HYZN Trading at 26.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.82%, as shares surge +55.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYZN rose by +20.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6718. In addition, Hyzon Motors Inc. saw -42.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYZN starting from HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES, who sale 3,769,592 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Dec 27. After this action, HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES now owns 151,869,414 shares of Hyzon Motors Inc., valued at $6,446,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4637.65 for the present operating margin

-625.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyzon Motors Inc. stands at -863.82. Equity return is now at value -16.10, with -13.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.