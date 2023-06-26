HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Stock Faces 20.73% Weekly Volatility

The stock of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has seen a -10.21% decrease in the past week, with a -14.15% drop in the past month, and a -73.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.43% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.31% for HUBC’s stock, with a -94.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 93.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of HUBC was 2.41M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.84 in comparison to its previous close of 0.47, however, the company has experienced a -10.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HUBC Trading at -31.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.73%, as shares sank -13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -10.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5616. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -97.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.