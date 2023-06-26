HashiCorp Inc.’s (HCP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, HCP stock has gone down by -12.14%, with a monthly decline of -19.79% and a quarterly plunge of -11.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.44% for HashiCorp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.98% for HCP’s stock, with a -10.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HCP is $31.94, which is $6.04 above the current market price. The public float for HCP is 87.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.18% of that float. The average trading volume for HCP on June 26, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

HCP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) has plunged by -2.41 when compared to previous closing price of 26.92, but the company has seen a -12.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/23 that HashiCorp’s Plunging Stock Offers a ‘Buying Opportunity’

HCP Trading at -12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -19.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCP fell by -12.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.57. In addition, HashiCorp Inc. saw -3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCP starting from Dadgar Armon, who sale 12,376 shares at the price of $26.76 back on Jun 22. After this action, Dadgar Armon now owns 27,097 shares of HashiCorp Inc., valued at $331,227 using the latest closing price.

Welihinda Navam, the Chief Financial Officer of HashiCorp Inc., sale 5,275 shares at $26.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Welihinda Navam is holding 62,458 shares at $141,209 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.47 for the present operating margin

+80.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for HashiCorp Inc. stands at -57.64. The total capital return value is set at -23.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.81. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on HashiCorp Inc. (HCP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.27. Total debt to assets is 0.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.