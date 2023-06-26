Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is $80.00, The public float for GRNQ is 4.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRNQ on June 26, 2023 was 130.38K shares.

GRNQ) stock’s latest price update

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.82 in comparison to its previous close of 2.24, however, the company has experienced a 53.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRNQ’s Market Performance

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) has seen a 53.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.00% gain in the past month and a 83.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.03% for GRNQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.83% for GRNQ’s stock, with a 70.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRNQ Trading at 35.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.37%, as shares surge +28.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNQ rose by +53.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, Greenpro Capital Corp. saw 127.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.89 for the present operating margin

+72.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenpro Capital Corp. stands at -172.86. Equity return is now at value -37.10, with -30.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.