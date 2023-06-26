GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GRNA is $0.45, The public float for GRNA is 52.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRNA on June 26, 2023 was 563.23K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GRNA) stock’s latest price update

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.30. However, the company has seen a 0.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GRNA’s Market Performance

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) has experienced a 0.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 62.85% rise in the past month, and a -42.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for GRNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.30% for GRNA’s stock, with a -71.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRNA stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GRNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRNA in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $4 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

GRNA Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +64.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNA rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2813. In addition, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings saw -75.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRNA starting from Builders Vision, LLC, who purchase 6,505,102 shares at the price of $3.92 back on Aug 11. After this action, Builders Vision, LLC now owns 22,348,123 shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, valued at $25,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Walker Matthew Allen, the Director of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, purchase 6,377,551 shares at $3.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Walker Matthew Allen is holding 22,220,572 shares at $25,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2558.83 for the present operating margin

-113.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings stands at -2616.78. Equity return is now at value -374.30, with -122.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.