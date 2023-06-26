Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOSS is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) is $6.35, which is $5.1 above the current market price. The public float for GOSS is 89.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.96% of that float. On June 26, 2023, GOSS’s average trading volume was 2.18M shares.

GOSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GOSS’s Market Performance

GOSS’s stock has fallen by -1.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.57% and a quarterly rise of 26.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.13% for Gossamer Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.65% for GOSS stock, with a simple moving average of -71.83% for the last 200 days.

GOSS Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.63%, as shares surge +1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOSS fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2787. In addition, Gossamer Bio Inc. saw -37.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOSS starting from Giraudo Bryan, who purchase 55,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Apr 04. After this action, Giraudo Bryan now owns 125,990 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc., valued at $56,094 using the latest closing price.

Hasnain Faheem, the President & CEO of Gossamer Bio Inc., purchase 440,500 shares at $1.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Hasnain Faheem is holding 4,495,897 shares at $503,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOSS

The total capital return value is set at -80.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.05.

Based on Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,869.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.92. Total debt to assets is 82.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,748.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.