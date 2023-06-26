Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GILD is 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GILD is $92.17, which is $15.63 above the current price. The public float for GILD is 1.23B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GILD on June 26, 2023 was 5.46M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GILD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) has plunged by -2.22 when compared to previous closing price of 77.47, but the company has seen a -3.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that 6 Stocks With Healthy Dividends and Solid Returns

GILD’s Market Performance

GILD’s stock has fallen by -3.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.17% and a quarterly drop of -5.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Gilead Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.36% for GILD’s stock, with a -4.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GILD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GILD stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GILD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GILD in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

GILD Trading at -4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GILD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GILD fell by -3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.50. In addition, Gilead Sciences Inc. saw -11.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GILD starting from Parsey Merdad, who sale 1,485 shares at the price of $76.90 back on Jun 13. After this action, Parsey Merdad now owns 29,402 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc., valued at $114,197 using the latest closing price.

Parsey Merdad, the Chief Medical Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc., sale 6,126 shares at $78.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Parsey Merdad is holding 70,130 shares at $483,893 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GILD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.72 for the present operating margin

+79.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gilead Sciences Inc. stands at +16.95. The total capital return value is set at 22.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), the company’s capital structure generated 118.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.29. Total debt to assets is 39.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.