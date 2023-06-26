Geron Corporation (GERN) Stock Sees a1.28 Increase

The stock of Geron Corporation (GERN) has gone up by 4.29% for the week, with a 2.93% rise in the past month and a 38.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.03% for GERN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.85% for GERN stock, with a simple moving average of 20.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GERN is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GERN is $4.83, which is $1.67 above than the current price. The public float for GERN is 380.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.61% of that float. The average trading volume of GERN on June 26, 2023 was 6.47M shares.

The stock of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) has increased by 1.28 when compared to last closing price of 3.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

GERN Trading at 8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Geron Corporation saw 30.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GERN starting from LAWLIS V BRYAN, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on May 11. After this action, LAWLIS V BRYAN now owns 0 shares of Geron Corporation, valued at $105,000 using the latest closing price.

Molineaux Susan, the Director of Geron Corporation, sale 35,000 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Molineaux Susan is holding 0 shares at $86,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23246.64 for the present operating margin

-45.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geron Corporation stands at -23808.89. The total capital return value is set at -87.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.40. Equity return is now at value -91.40, with -55.20 for asset returns.

Based on Geron Corporation (GERN), the company’s capital structure generated 69.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.07. Total debt to assets is 29.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,975.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Geron Corporation (GERN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.