General Motors Company (GM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GM is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GM is $46.16, which is $11.01 above the current market price. The public float for GM is 1.35B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.46% of that float. The average trading volume for GM on June 26, 2023 was 14.00M shares.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 36.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GM’s Market Performance

GM’s stock has fallen by -4.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.26% and a quarterly rise of 7.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for General Motors Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.29% for GM’s stock, with a -1.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

GM Trading at 6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +12.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GM fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.56. In addition, General Motors Company saw 7.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GM starting from Jacobson Paul A, who purchase 31,000 shares at the price of $32.60 back on May 19. After this action, Jacobson Paul A now owns 186,847 shares of General Motors Company, valued at $1,010,600 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Gerald, the Executive Vice President of General Motors Company, sale 15,743 shares at $42.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Johnson Gerald is holding 71,209 shares at $671,439 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.58 for the present operating margin

+19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Motors Company stands at +6.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on General Motors Company (GM), the company’s capital structure generated 170.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.10. Total debt to assets is 43.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, General Motors Company (GM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.