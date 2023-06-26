Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for VINE is 6.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VINE on June 26, 2023 was 116.83K shares.

VINE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) has decreased by -11.11 when compared to last closing price of 0.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -35.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VINE’s Market Performance

VINE’s stock has fallen by -35.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -53.62% and a quarterly drop of -56.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.51% for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -47.26% for VINE’s stock, with a -78.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VINE Trading at -48.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.66%, as shares sank -52.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINE fell by -35.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4417. In addition, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. saw -75.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VINE starting from CSS LLC/IL, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $0.52 back on May 08. After this action, CSS LLC/IL now owns 1,018,093 shares of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., valued at $1,040 using the latest closing price.

CSS LLC/IL, the 10% Owner of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., sale 100 shares at $0.53 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that CSS LLC/IL is holding 1,020,093 shares at $53 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VINE

Equity return is now at value -167.70, with -130.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.