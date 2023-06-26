Fortinet Inc.’s (FTNT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, FTNT stock has gone down by -2.72%, with a monthly gain of 5.14% and a quarterly surge of 13.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for Fortinet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.80% for FTNT stock, with a simple moving average of 24.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is above average at 59.02x. The 36-month beta value for FTNT is also noteworthy at 1.14.

The public float for FTNT is 633.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. The average trading volume of FTNT on June 26, 2023 was 4.84M shares.

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.38relation to previous closing price of 71.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $75 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

FTNT Trading at 5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.89. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 46.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Perche Patrice, who sale 7,530 shares at the price of $71.15 back on Jun 21. After this action, Perche Patrice now owns 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $535,738 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Keith, the CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of Fortinet Inc., sale 24,710 shares at $68.18 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Jensen Keith is holding 4,572 shares at $1,684,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Equity return is now at value -297.90, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.