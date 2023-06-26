FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, NOTE stock has gone up by 13.33%, with a monthly gain of 48.85% and a quarterly surge of 35.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.43% for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.42% for NOTE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Right Now?

The public float for NOTE is 98.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.12% of that float. The average trading volume for NOTE on June 26, 2023 was 2.94M shares.

NOTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) has increased by 1.25 when compared to last closing price of 3.19.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTE stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for NOTE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOTE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $4.75 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2023.

NOTE Trading at 44.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares surge +36.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE rose by +13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -48.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from Yiu Conrad, who purchase 55,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, Yiu Conrad now owns 1,511,985 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., valued at $165,000 using the latest closing price.

McChrystal Stanley A, the Director of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., purchase 23,000 shares at $2.19 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that McChrystal Stanley A is holding 181,436 shares at $50,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.