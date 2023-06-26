Ferguson plc (FERG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FERG is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FERG is $160.35, which is $2.7 above the current price. The public float for FERG is 204.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FERG on June 26, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FERG) stock’s latest price update

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.47 in comparison to its previous close of 152.87, however, the company has experienced a -0.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FERG’s Market Performance

Ferguson plc (FERG) has seen a -0.83% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.11% gain in the past month and a 14.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for FERG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.98% for FERG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.95% for the last 200 days.

FERG Trading at 5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.03. In addition, Ferguson plc saw 18.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.93 for the present operating margin

+29.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson plc stands at +7.35. The total capital return value is set at 30.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.14. Equity return is now at value 39.20, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ferguson plc (FERG), the company’s capital structure generated 109.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.36. Total debt to assets is 32.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ferguson plc (FERG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.