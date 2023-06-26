EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) has surged by 0.35 when compared to previous closing price of 8.65, but the company has seen a 2.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) is 27.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EZPW is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) is $13.67, which is $4.99 above the current market price. The public float for EZPW is 51.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.26% of that float. On June 26, 2023, EZPW’s average trading volume was 540.52K shares.

EZPW’s Market Performance

EZPW stock saw a decrease of 2.12% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.46% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for EZCORP Inc. (EZPW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.17% for EZPW’s stock, with a -0.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EZPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EZPW stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for EZPW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EZPW in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

EZPW Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZPW rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, EZCORP Inc. saw 6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EZPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.65 for the present operating margin

+55.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZCORP Inc. stands at +5.66. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.39. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on EZCORP Inc. (EZPW), the company’s capital structure generated 78.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.09. Total debt to assets is 40.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.