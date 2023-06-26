EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) is $31.75, which is $24.98 above the current market price. The public float for EYPT is 30.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EYPT on June 26, 2023 was 913.48K shares.

EYPT) stock’s latest price update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT)’s stock price has soared by 8.84 in relation to previous closing price of 6.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EYPT’s Market Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has experienced a -0.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.20% rise in the past month, and a 190.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.51% for EYPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.52% for EYPT’s stock, with a 37.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

EYPT Trading at 8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares surge +7.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.32. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 93.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from Liu Ye, who sale 1 shares at the price of $6.00 back on May 30. After this action, Liu Ye now owns 3,010,721 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.65 for the present operating margin

+74.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -246.97. The total capital return value is set at -43.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.69. Equity return is now at value -88.60, with -51.90 for asset returns.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 25.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.