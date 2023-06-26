Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY)’s stock price has plunge by -6.40relation to previous closing price of 8.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for EXFY is $9.44, which is $1.83 above the current price. The public float for EXFY is 42.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXFY on June 26, 2023 was 450.82K shares.

EXFY’s Market Performance

The stock of Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has seen a 6.43% increase in the past week, with a 13.58% rise in the past month, and a -4.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.15% for EXFY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.56% for EXFY’s stock, with a -22.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXFY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EXFY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EXFY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

EXFY Trading at 5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +14.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXFY rose by +6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Expensify Inc. saw -13.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXFY starting from Schaffer Ryan, who sale 7,750 shares at the price of $8.04 back on Jun 21. After this action, Schaffer Ryan now owns 78,742 shares of Expensify Inc., valued at $62,310 using the latest closing price.

Vidal Daniel, the Director of Expensify Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $7.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Vidal Daniel is holding 91,226 shares at $60,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.99 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expensify Inc. stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -9.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.42. Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Expensify Inc. (EXFY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.08. Total debt to assets is 32.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.