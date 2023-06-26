Examining the Volatility of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s (CPS) Stock

In the past week, CPS stock has gone down by -3.11%, with a monthly gain of 9.91% and a quarterly plunge of -3.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.10% for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.33% for CPS’s stock, with a 17.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) is $22.00, The public float for CPS is 16.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPS on June 26, 2023 was 150.99K shares.

CPS) stock’s latest price update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.43 in comparison to its previous close of 14.74, however, the company has experienced a -3.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CPS Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.99%, as shares surge +13.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPS fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.31. In addition, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. saw 40.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.12 for the present operating margin

+4.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. stands at -8.53. The total capital return value is set at -5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.79. Equity return is now at value -229.10, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,053.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.33. Total debt to assets is 57.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 983.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.