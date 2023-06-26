Evaluating the Ups and Downs of ASP Isotopes Inc.’s (ASPI) Stock

In the past week, ASPI stock has gone up by 18.75%, with a monthly gain of 26.67% and a quarterly plunge of -44.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.50% for ASP Isotopes Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.91% for ASPI’s stock, with a -63.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ASPI is $3.00, The public float for ASPI is 20.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASPI on June 26, 2023 was 392.49K shares.

ASPI) stock’s latest price update

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.47 in comparison to its previous close of 0.43, however, the company has experienced a 18.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASPI Trading at -6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.35%, as shares surge +29.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPI rose by +18.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3887. In addition, ASP Isotopes Inc. saw -69.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPI starting from Moore Duncan, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.31 back on May 18. After this action, Moore Duncan now owns 450,000 shares of ASP Isotopes Inc., valued at $6,230 using the latest closing price.

Moore Duncan, the Director of ASP Isotopes Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Moore Duncan is holding 430,000 shares at $5,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.