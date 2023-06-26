EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX): A Technical Analysis

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 153.50x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for EDTX is 0.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDTX on June 26, 2023 was 291.26K shares.

EDTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX) has dropped by -10.17 compared to previous close of 20.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -45.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EDTX’s Market Performance

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) has seen a -45.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 72.15% gain in the past month and a 77.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.98% for EDTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.07% for EDTX’s stock, with a 72.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDTX Trading at 52.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.13%, as shares surge +64.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDTX fell by -45.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.86. In addition, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II saw 80.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDTX

Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.