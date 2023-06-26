Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.91.

The public float for EGIO is 218.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of EGIO was 1.15M shares.

EGIO) stock’s latest price update

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.00 in relation to its previous close of 0.60. However, the company has experienced a 36.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EGIO’s Market Performance

EGIO’s stock has risen by 36.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.65% and a quarterly drop of -11.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.04% for Edgio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.00% for EGIO’s stock, with a -55.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGIO Trading at 13.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.89%, as shares surge +18.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGIO rose by +36.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5146. In addition, Edgio Inc. saw -43.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGIO

Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.