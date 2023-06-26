ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) by analysts is $66.48, which is $0.56 above the current market price. The public float for ECX is 239.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ECX was 149.29K shares.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX)’s stock price has soared by 13.78 in relation to previous closing price of 7.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Fortnite Maker Epic Games to Power More Auto Displays

ECX’s Market Performance

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) has seen a 17.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.03% gain in the past month and a 61.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.44% for ECX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.06% for ECX’s stock, with a 15.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ECX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ECX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

ECX Trading at 39.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.94%, as shares surge +26.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECX rose by +17.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.70. In addition, ECARX Holdings Inc. saw 9.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ECX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.81 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for ECARX Holdings Inc. stands at -43.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.