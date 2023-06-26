Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for DYN is 51.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.59% of that float. The average trading volume for DYN on June 26, 2023 was 488.64K shares.

DYN) stock’s latest price update

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN)’s stock price has dropped by -10.64 in relation to previous closing price of 11.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DYN’s Market Performance

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) has experienced a -13.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.36% drop in the past month, and a -6.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.79% for DYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.80% for DYN’s stock, with a -14.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DYN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DYN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DYN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $27 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

DYN Trading at -14.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.28%, as shares sank -22.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYN fell by -13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.62. In addition, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. saw -9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DYN starting from Scalzo Richard William, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.03 back on Jun 15. After this action, Scalzo Richard William now owns 43,482 shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc., valued at $120,300 using the latest closing price.

Scalzo Richard William, the of Dyne Therapeutics Inc., sale 41,390 shares at $12.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Scalzo Richard William is holding 53,482 shares at $532,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DYN

Equity return is now at value -68.50, with -57.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.