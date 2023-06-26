Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) has decreased by -5.59 when compared to last closing price of 0.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.40% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) by analysts is $1.59, which is $1.42 above the current market price. The public float for DOMA is 180.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.79% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of DOMA was 839.58K shares.

DOMA’s Market Performance

DOMA stock saw a decrease of -13.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -38.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.96% for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.64% for DOMA’s stock, with a -50.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DOMA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOMA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $0.45 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

DOMA Trading at -32.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.22%, as shares sank -30.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMA fell by -13.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2726. In addition, Doma Holdings Inc. saw -50.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMA starting from Simkoff Maxwell, who sale 54,910 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Jun 05. After this action, Simkoff Maxwell now owns 5,063,968 shares of Doma Holdings Inc., valued at $16,253 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael Alan, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Doma Holdings Inc., sale 3,121 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Smith Michael Alan is holding 2,384,337 shares at $880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Doma Holdings Inc. stands at -65.48. The total capital return value is set at -49.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.87. Equity return is now at value -204.70, with -66.40 for asset returns.

Based on Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA), the company’s capital structure generated 222.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.03. Total debt to assets is 47.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 222.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.