Dole plc (DOLE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for DOLE is 64.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.59% of that float. The average trading volume for DOLE on June 26, 2023 was 549.50K shares.

DOLE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) has dropped by -2.13 compared to previous close of 13.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that Dole Looks for Deals, Operational Efficiency After NYSE Listing

DOLE’s Market Performance

Dole plc (DOLE) has experienced a -2.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.15% rise in the past month, and a 16.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for DOLE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.06% for DOLE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.41% for the last 200 days.

DOLE Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOLE fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.61. In addition, Dole plc saw 38.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOLE

Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dole plc (DOLE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.