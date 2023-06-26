Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) has decreased by -1.25 when compared to last closing price of 105.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) is above average at 92.09x. The 36-month beta value for DLR is also noteworthy at 0.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for DLR is $118.11, which is $13.85 above than the current price. The public float for DLR is 287.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.74% of that float. The average trading volume of DLR on June 26, 2023 was 3.03M shares.

DLR’s Market Performance

DLR’s stock has seen a -1.18% decrease for the week, with a 15.17% rise in the past month and a 11.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for Digital Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.39% for DLR’s stock, with a 1.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DLR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DLR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

DLR Trading at 5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +20.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.60. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc. saw 3.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Olson Peter C., who sale 700 shares at the price of $105.67 back on Jun 12. After this action, Olson Peter C. now owns 7,134 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc., valued at $73,969 using the latest closing price.

MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P, the Director of Digital Realty Trust Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $97.47 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P is holding 10,176 shares at $146,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 102.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.68. Total debt to assets is 43.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.