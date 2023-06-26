CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) is above average at 11.32x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CXAI is 1.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CXAI on June 26, 2023 was 6.37M shares.

CXAI stock's latest price update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.85 compared to its previous closing price of 11.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CXAI’s Market Performance

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has seen a -5.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 46.01% gain in the past month and a 457.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.20% for CXAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.23% for CXAI’s stock, with a 14.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CXAI Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.45%, as shares surge +52.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +562.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI fell by -5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw 5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

The total capital return value is set at -0.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.64. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.