Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL)’s stock price has dropped by -1.14 in relation to previous closing price of 78.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/10/23 that Fabuloso recall: Colgate-Palmolive pulls almost 5 million bottles over bacteria risk

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Right Now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is $85.38, which is $7.2 above the current market price. The public float for CL is 829.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CL on June 26, 2023 was 5.11M shares.

CL’s Market Performance

CL’s stock has seen a 0.40% increase for the week, with a 0.09% rise in the past month and a 7.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for Colgate-Palmolive Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.33% for CL’s stock, with a 2.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $84 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

CL Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.13. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company saw -2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Daniels Jennifer, who sale 24,703 shares at the price of $79.70 back on May 19. After this action, Daniels Jennifer now owns 52,769 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company, valued at $1,968,930 using the latest closing price.

Massey Sally, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Colgate-Palmolive Company, sale 14,594 shares at $81.55 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Massey Sally is holding 8,615 shares at $1,190,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.95 for the present operating margin

+56.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.06. Equity return is now at value 539.40, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 2,311.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.85. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,278.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.