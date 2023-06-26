Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH): A Technical Analysis

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10.

The public float for CTSH is 506.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTSH on June 26, 2023 was 3.48M shares.

CTSH) stock’s latest price update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.89 in comparison to its previous close of 62.60, however, the company has experienced a -4.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CTSH’s Market Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has experienced a -4.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.99% drop in the past month, and a 6.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for CTSH.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.56% for CTSH’s stock, with a 1.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSH stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CTSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTSH in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $75 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

CTSH Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.99. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation saw 8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Patsalos-Fox Michael, who sale 6,926 shares at the price of $62.79 back on Jun 12. After this action, Patsalos-Fox Michael now owns 64,695 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, valued at $434,875 using the latest closing price.

Mackay Leo S. Jr., the Director of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, sale 4,473 shares at $61.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Mackay Leo S. Jr. is holding 26,671 shares at $277,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.