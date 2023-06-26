Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s (CLVR) Stock: A -17.00% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) has gone down by -16.28% for the week, with a -17.57% drop in the past month and a -43.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.92% for CLVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.00% for CLVR’s stock, with a -50.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) by analysts is $0.80, The public float for CLVR is 37.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of CLVR was 166.98K shares.

CLVR) stock’s latest price update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR)’s stock price has dropped by -11.01 in relation to previous closing price of 0.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CLVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLVR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on July 27th of the previous year 2021.

CLVR Trading at -22.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares sank -22.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVR fell by -16.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2492. In addition, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. saw -31.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLVR starting from Hague Henry R III, who sale 5,678 shares at the price of $0.37 back on Mar 03. After this action, Hague Henry R III now owns 194,508 shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc., valued at $2,091 using the latest closing price.

Hague Henry R III, the Chief Financial Officer of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc., sale 9,018 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Hague Henry R III is holding 200,186 shares at $3,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-163.82 for the present operating margin

+12.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stands at -371.71. Equity return is now at value -93.60, with -75.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.