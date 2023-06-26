Citigroup Inc. (C) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for C is $55.41, which is $11.41 above the current market price. The public float for C is 1.93B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for C on June 26, 2023 was 15.71M shares.

C) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has decreased by -1.31 when compared to last closing price of 46.63.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/24/23 that For Citigroup, Breaking Up Is Hard to Do—But Still Worth It

C’s Market Performance

C’s stock has fallen by -5.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.24% and a quarterly rise of 5.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Citigroup Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.58% for C’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $48 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

C Trading at -2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.83. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw 1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Turek Zdenek, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $49.87 back on Apr 18. After this action, Turek Zdenek now owns 155,979 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $598,440 using the latest closing price.

Wechter Sara, the Head of Human Resources of Citigroup Inc., sale 2,950 shares at $50.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Wechter Sara is holding 82,779 shares at $149,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +14.73. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citigroup Inc. (C) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.