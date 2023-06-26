Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB)’s stock price has dropped by -25.37 in relation to previous closing price of 1.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -41.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) by analysts is $12.00, which is $24.0 above the current market price. The public float for CMMB is 10.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.15% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of CMMB was 134.56K shares.

CMMB’s Market Performance

CMMB stock saw a decrease of -41.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -42.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -36.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.52% for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.85% for CMMB’s stock, with a -50.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CMMB Trading at -38.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.53%, as shares sank -40.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMMB fell by -41.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6280. In addition, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. saw -68.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMMB starting from OrbiMed Israel GP Ltd., who sale 336,900 shares at the price of $3.58 back on Jan 03. After this action, OrbiMed Israel GP Ltd. now owns 2,241,274 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., valued at $1,207,759 using the latest closing price.

Mor George Adi, the Chief Scientific Officer of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., sale 7,700 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Mor George Adi is holding 317,075 shares at $38,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMMB

The total capital return value is set at -57.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.19. Equity return is now at value -77.90, with -67.80 for asset returns.

Based on Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.59. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.