Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is $154.73, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for CELH is 40.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CELH on June 26, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CELH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) has increased by 1.51 when compared to last closing price of 147.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that PepsiCo Buys Stake in Fitness Energy Drink Company Celsius. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks.

CELH’s Market Performance

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has experienced a 3.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.81% rise in the past month, and a 68.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.43% for CELH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.44% for CELH’s stock, with a 47.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $180 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

CELH Trading at 25.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +14.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.36. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw 44.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly, who sale 350,976 shares at the price of $142.46 back on Jun 14. After this action, Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly now owns 7,980,323 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $50,000,041 using the latest closing price.

Levy Caroline S, the Director of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 2,200 shares at $134.51 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Levy Caroline S is holding 17,605 shares at $295,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.14 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at -28.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value -162.70, with -16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.