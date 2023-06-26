Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has dropped by -1.23 compared to previous close of 54.64. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) Right Now?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 92.10x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BSX is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BSX is $58.32, which is $4.54 above the current market price. The public float for BSX is 1.43B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume for BSX on June 26, 2023 was 9.16M shares.

BSX’s Market Performance

BSX’s stock has seen a -0.02% decrease for the week, with a 4.80% rise in the past month and a 12.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for Boston Scientific Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.63% for BSX’s stock, with a 15.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $58 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

BSX Trading at 3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.18. In addition, Boston Scientific Corporation saw 16.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Butcher Arthur C, who sale 6,697 shares at the price of $53.80 back on Jun 21. After this action, Butcher Arthur C now owns 17,453 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation, valued at $360,298 using the latest closing price.

Carruthers Wendy, the EVP, Human Resources of Boston Scientific Corporation, sale 11,671 shares at $53.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Carruthers Wendy is holding 72,847 shares at $621,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+60.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corporation stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.56. Total debt to assets is 28.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.