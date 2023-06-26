Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) has dropped by -0.54 compared to previous close of 11.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Blue Owl Stock Is Higher as Earnings Beat Forecasts

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) is 459.17x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is $14.69, which is $3.6 above the current market price. The public float for OWL is 428.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. On June 26, 2023, OWL’s average trading volume was 3.34M shares.

OWL’s Market Performance

OWL stock saw an increase of -5.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.79% and a quarterly increase of 1.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.19% for OWL’s stock, with a -0.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OWL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

OWL Trading at 3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWL fell by -5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.94. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Inc. saw 3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OWL starting from Blue Pool Capital Ltd, who sale 119,000 shares at the price of $12.15 back on Aug 24. After this action, Blue Pool Capital Ltd now owns 43,396,043 shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc., valued at $1,445,850 using the latest closing price.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd, the 10% Owner of Blue Owl Capital Inc., sale 165,000 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Blue Pool Capital Ltd is holding 43,515,043 shares at $1,980,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+80.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 0.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), the company’s capital structure generated 116.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.75. Total debt to assets is 20.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.