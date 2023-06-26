BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BKSY is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is $3.67, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for BKSY is 92.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% of that float. On June 26, 2023, BKSY’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BKSY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has surged by 1.05 when compared to previous closing price of 1.91, but the company has seen a 9.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that This Company Wants to Turn Google Maps Into Moving Pictures

BKSY’s Market Performance

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) has experienced a 9.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 39.86% rise in the past month, and a 44.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.75% for BKSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.13% for BKSY’s stock, with a 19.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKSY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BKSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKSY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $3 based on the research report published on November 07th of the previous year 2022.

BKSY Trading at 33.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares surge +38.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKSY rose by +9.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6890. In addition, BlackSky Technology Inc. saw 25.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKSY starting from O’Toole Brian E, who sale 75,660 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Mar 14. After this action, O’Toole Brian E now owns 2,864,450 shares of BlackSky Technology Inc., valued at $105,924 using the latest closing price.

Dubois Henry Edward, the Chief Financial Officer of BlackSky Technology Inc., sale 7,547 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Dubois Henry Edward is holding 882,775 shares at $10,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-132.44 for the present operating margin

-9.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackSky Technology Inc. stands at -114.58. Equity return is now at value -55.20, with -29.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.