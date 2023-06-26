Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has seen a 39.87% increase in the past week, with a 74.70% gain in the past month, and a 204.20% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.54% for BTBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.36% for BTBT stock, with a simple moving average of 192.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 5.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is $4.57, which is $0.22 above the current market price. The public float for BTBT is 75.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTBT on June 26, 2023 was 3.63M shares.

BTBT) stock’s latest price update

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.58 in relation to its previous close of 4.12. However, the company has experienced a 39.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/18/23 that Bitcoin Miner Adds Machines in Iceland Before Possible U.S. Tax Crackdown

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 73.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.56%, as shares surge +73.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +166.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +39.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +217.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Bit Digital Inc. saw 625.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.83 for the present operating margin

-49.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc. stands at -326.03. Equity return is now at value -82.70, with -72.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.