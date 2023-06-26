Biomea Fusion Inc. (BMEA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Biomea Fusion Inc. (BMEA) is $46.75, which is $15.65 above the current market price. The public float for BMEA is 19.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 32.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BMEA on June 26, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BMEA) stock’s latest price update

Biomea Fusion Inc. (NASDAQ: BMEA)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.63 in comparison to its previous close of 30.67, however, the company has experienced a -24.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BMEA’s Market Performance

BMEA’s stock has fallen by -24.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.09% and a quarterly rise of 71.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.15% for Biomea Fusion Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.02% for BMEA’s stock, with a 58.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMEA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BMEA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BMEA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $50 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

BMEA Trading at -19.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares sank -16.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMEA fell by -25.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.03. In addition, Biomea Fusion Inc. saw 214.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMEA starting from A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc., who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $34.56 back on Jun 01. After this action, A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc. now owns 3,500,000 shares of Biomea Fusion Inc., valued at $1,728,165 using the latest closing price.

A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the 10% Owner of Biomea Fusion Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $33.81 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is holding 3,550,000 shares at $2,535,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMEA

Equity return is now at value -80.00, with -68.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Biomea Fusion Inc. (BMEA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.