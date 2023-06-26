Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BPTH is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BPTH is $13.00, which is $10.87 above the current price. The public float for BPTH is 7.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BPTH on June 26, 2023 was 28.91K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BPTH) stock’s latest price update

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.95 compared to its previous closing price of 1.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 29.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BPTH’s Market Performance

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) has seen a 29.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.56% gain in the past month and a 33.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.65% for BPTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.62% for BPTH’s stock, with a 6.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPTH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11th of the previous year 2021.

BPTH Trading at 39.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.91%, as shares surge +26.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH rose by +29.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.67. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. saw 41.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTH

Equity return is now at value -107.00, with -94.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.