Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BILI stock has gone down by -13.30%, with a monthly decline of -12.39% and a quarterly plunge of -36.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.94% for Bilibili Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.41% for BILI stock, with a simple moving average of -21.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BILI is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BILI is $160.27, which is $7.46 above the current price. The public float for BILI is 382.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BILI on June 26, 2023 was 5.03M shares.

BILI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) has increased by 1.39 when compared to last closing price of 14.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/11/22 that China Approves First Videogame Licenses Since July. Bilibili and Chinese Videogame Stocks Rally.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BILI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BILI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $28 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

BILI Trading at -16.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILI fell by -13.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.11. In addition, Bilibili Inc. saw -36.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BILI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.17 for the present operating margin

+17.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bilibili Inc. stands at -34.23. The total capital return value is set at -22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.20. Equity return is now at value -34.70, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bilibili Inc. (BILI), the company’s capital structure generated 100.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.11. Total debt to assets is 37.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.