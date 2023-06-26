Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) has dropped by -18.84 compared to previous close of 5.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XAIR is -0.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for XAIR is $15.75, which is $11.2 above the current price. The public float for XAIR is 25.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XAIR on June 26, 2023 was 356.10K shares.

XAIR’s Market Performance

The stock of Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) has seen a -22.83% decrease in the past week, with a -18.05% drop in the past month, and a -26.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.49% for XAIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.09% for XAIR’s stock, with a -28.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XAIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XAIR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for XAIR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XAIR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $15 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

XAIR Trading at -19.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XAIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares sank -15.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XAIR fell by -22.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.61. In addition, Beyond Air Inc. saw -28.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XAIR starting from Forbes William P, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $6.67 back on Mar 31. After this action, Forbes William P now owns 14,855 shares of Beyond Air Inc., valued at $33,350 using the latest closing price.

Carey Robert, the Director of Beyond Air Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $6.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Carey Robert is holding 886,496 shares at $64,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XAIR

The total capital return value is set at -50.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.30. Equity return is now at value -89.60, with -64.10 for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.58. Total debt to assets is 3.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.99.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.