Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) is $1.38, which is -$0.47 below the current market price. The public float for AVAH is 174.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVAH on June 26, 2023 was 335.67K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AVAH) stock’s latest price update

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH)’s stock price has gone rise by 26.71 in comparison to its previous close of 1.46, however, the company has experienced a 24.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AVAH’s Market Performance

AVAH’s stock has risen by 24.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 45.67% and a quarterly rise of 83.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.42% for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.26% for AVAH’s stock, with a 53.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AVAH Trading at 52.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.19%, as shares surge +52.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAH rose by +24.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3510. In addition, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. saw 137.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAH starting from GANZI VICTOR F, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Jun 06. After this action, GANZI VICTOR F now owns 236,617 shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., valued at $246 using the latest closing price.

GANZI VICTOR F, the Director of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., purchase 3,200 shares at $1.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that GANZI VICTOR F is holding 236,417 shares at $3,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.43 for the present operating margin

+29.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stands at -37.03. The total capital return value is set at 4.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.01. Equity return is now at value -729.50, with -39.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.