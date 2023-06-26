AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.29 in comparison to its previous close of 6.83, however, the company has experienced a 18.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) by analysts is $23.50, which is $13.82 above the current market price. The public float for ASTS is 44.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 38.38% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ASTS was 1.99M shares.

ASTS’s Market Performance

The stock of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has seen a 18.92% increase in the past week, with a 25.69% rise in the past month, and a 17.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for ASTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.68% for ASTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ASTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASTS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

ASTS Trading at 31.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares surge +30.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTS rose by +18.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, AST SpaceMobile Inc. saw 42.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTS starting from Cisneros Adriana, who purchase 36,364 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Dec 02. After this action, Cisneros Adriana now owns 39,764 shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc., valued at $200,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1054.35 for the present operating margin

-374.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for AST SpaceMobile Inc. stands at -228.86. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.