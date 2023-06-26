Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has seen a -8.96% decrease in the past week, with a 5.94% gain in the past month, and a -12.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for ANET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.81% for ANET stock, with a simple moving average of 9.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is 30.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ANET is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is $172.47, which is $20.3 above the current market price. The public float for ANET is 234.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.76% of that float. On June 26, 2023, ANET’s average trading volume was 3.29M shares.

ANET) stock’s latest price update

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET)’s stock price has decreased by -2.88 compared to its previous closing price of 153.24. However, the company has seen a -8.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ANET Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANET fell by -8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.81. In addition, Arista Networks Inc. saw 22.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANET starting from Sadana Anshul, who sale 20,400 shares at the price of $160.41 back on Jun 15. After this action, Sadana Anshul now owns 43,586 shares of Arista Networks Inc., valued at $3,272,426 using the latest closing price.

Duda Kenneth, the CTO and SVP Software Eng. of Arista Networks Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $166.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Duda Kenneth is holding 3,244 shares at $3,331,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.96 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arista Networks Inc. stands at +30.87. The total capital return value is set at 34.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.17. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Arista Networks Inc. (ANET), the company’s capital structure generated 1.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.29. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.