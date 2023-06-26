Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APLD is 4.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APLD is $11.81, which is $3.66 above the current price. The public float for APLD is 58.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLD on June 26, 2023 was 3.88M shares.

The stock price of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) has plunged by -16.34 when compared to previous closing price of 9.67, but the company has seen a -14.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

APLD’s Market Performance

APLD’s stock has fallen by -14.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.89% and a quarterly rise of 290.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.57% for Applied Digital Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.04% for APLD’s stock, with a 154.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for APLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APLD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

APLD Trading at 32.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.76%, as shares sank -11.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +156.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLD fell by -14.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +285.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.94. In addition, Applied Digital Corporation saw 339.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLD starting from Cummins Wes, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.17 back on May 17. After this action, Cummins Wes now owns 2,030,686 shares of Applied Digital Corporation, valued at $61,700 using the latest closing price.

Cummins Wes, the CEO; Chairman of Applied Digital Corporation, purchase 25,000 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Cummins Wes is holding 2,020,686 shares at $87,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-244.45 for the present operating margin

-156.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Digital Corporation stands at -262.91. The total capital return value is set at -38.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.82. Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -25.60 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Digital Corporation (APLD), the company’s capital structure generated 18.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.78. Total debt to assets is 10.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 75.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.