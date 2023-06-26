Home  »  Trending   »  Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Virpax Ph...

Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX)

The average price estimated by analysts for VRPX is $4.00, which is $2.93 above than the current price. The public float for VRPX is 8.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of VRPX on June 26, 2023 was 26.74K shares.

VRPX) stock’s latest price update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX)’s stock price has soared by 10.31 in relation to previous closing price of 0.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VRPX’s Market Performance

VRPX’s stock has risen by 16.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.57% and a quarterly rise of 25.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.57% for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.11% for VRPX’s stock, with a 18.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRPX Trading at 32.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.19%, as shares surge +36.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRPX rose by +16.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8977. In addition, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 71.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VRPX

Equity return is now at value -92.30, with -79.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

