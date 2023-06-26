Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS)

The 36-month beta value for MEDS is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MEDS is $13.50, which is $5.06 above than the current price. The public float for MEDS is 0.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.72% of that float. The average trading volume of MEDS on June 26, 2023 was 147.28K shares.

The stock of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) has increased by 15.62 when compared to last closing price of 7.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 71.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MEDS’s Market Performance

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has experienced a 71.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 87.56% rise in the past month, and a 50.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.49% for MEDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 76.04% for MEDS’s stock, with a 2.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MEDS Trading at 71.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.18%, as shares surge +85.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDS rose by +71.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. saw 39.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDS starting from Fell Donald G., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Aug 25. After this action, Fell Donald G. now owns 21,139 shares of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., valued at $1,620 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.08 for the present operating margin

+47.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stands at -30.33. Equity return is now at value -275.10, with -70.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.