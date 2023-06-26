Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

The 36-month beta value for ONCY is also noteworthy at 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ONCY is $7.08, The public float for ONCY is 58.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. The average trading volume of ONCY on June 26, 2023 was 373.43K shares.

ONCY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) has jumped by 8.73 compared to previous close of 2.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 40.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ONCY’s Market Performance

ONCY’s stock has risen by 40.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 53.07% and a quarterly rise of 120.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.11% for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.11% for ONCY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 79.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2022.

ONCY Trading at 69.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.71%, as shares surge +27.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +142.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY rose by +40.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw 68.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

The total capital return value is set at -84.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.69. Equity return is now at value -87.90, with -64.50 for asset returns.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.39. Total debt to assets is 1.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.