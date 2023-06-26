Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Femasys Inc. (FEMY)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FEMY is $7.75, which is $7.12 above than the current price. The public float for FEMY is 9.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume of FEMY on June 26, 2023 was 43.31K shares.

FEMY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) has jumped by 3.03 compared to previous close of 0.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FEMY’s Market Performance

FEMY’s stock has fallen by -3.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.00% and a quarterly drop of -48.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.99% for Femasys Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.70% for FEMY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -42.94% for the last 200 days.

FEMY Trading at -21.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.97%, as shares sank -23.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEMY fell by -6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6882. In addition, Femasys Inc. saw -30.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FEMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-961.71 for the present operating margin

-10.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Femasys Inc. stands at -944.62. Equity return is now at value -68.90, with -62.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Femasys Inc. (FEMY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.